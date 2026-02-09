Pakistan and South Africa women T20I series to begin on Tuesday

Pakistan will face South Africa in a three-match women’s T20I series, commencing from Tuesday, 10 February.

This is Pakistan Women’s first tour of South Africa for a bilateral series since 2021.

The T20Is will be staged on 10, 13 and 16 February, with the first ball of all matches to be bowled at 9pm PKT.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad will be captained by Fatima Sana, while Laura Wolvaardt will lead the home side. In the build-up to the series, Pakistan held a week-long pre-series camp in Karachi, which included practice sessions and scenario-based matches.

The squad features two uncapped players for Pakistan, with pacers Humna Bilal and Tasmia Rubab braced for their T20I debuts.

The forthcoming series provides both sides with an opportunity to finalise preparations for the 12-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, set to take place from 12 June to 5 July in England and Wales.

On head to head, in 24 T20I matches, South Africa have an upper hand against Pakistan, but Pakistan had swept the series by three nil against South Africa when the two sides met in Karachi in 2023.

For Pakistan, in the current squad, in the batting department, Aliya Riaz has featured in 15 T20Is against South Africa, scoring 321 runs at a strike rate of 122.98. In the bowling unit, left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has played six matches, claiming 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.66.

Fatima Sana talking to PCB Digital ahead of the T20I series said: “We’ve been working on playing a fearless brand of cricket and we’re confident it will pay off. The tracks here are pacey and the batters are enjoying the ball coming nicely onto the bat and our fast bowlers are liking it too, because there’s something in it for them as well.

“We’ve had our first practice here and we really like the feel of the surfaces. It’s good for us to face a challenge like this ahead of the World Cup, and the way my team has responded to training over the last month has been incredible.

“South Africa are a strong opposition and we’ll be pushing for the best possible results. We have a very young squad, and we’re hopeful this series will give them valuable exposure to international cricket.”

15-member squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket- keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

Schedule

1st T20I – 10 February – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (day/night)

2nd T20I – 13 February – Willowmoore Park, Benoni (day/night)

3rd T20I – 16 February – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley (day/night)