AI usage: Pakistan far behind other countries in adoption

It is the era of AI, and as the world rapidly shifts towards Artificial Intelligence (AI), Pakistan, on the contrary, remains significantly behind in adopting the technology.

Pakistan, too, has begun to introduce technology across various sectors, and several AI-based applications are already in use. However, the country is still far behind many others in terms of adoption and integration.

This was revealed in the “AI Diffusion Report 2025”, released by Microsoft’s AI Economy Institute, based on a study of 170 countries, which found that the use of technology in various sectors of Pakistan is less than 15 per cent.

Reasons for Slow Adoption

The slow progress in AI system adoption in Pakistan has been attributed to limited internet access, a shortage of digital skills, and the lack of tools available in local languages.

The report argued that expanding AI support for Urdu and regional languages could significantly improve the usage of in Pakistan. According to the report, countries where people can use AI in their native language, such as English or Arabic, are seeing a much faster acceptance.

The report ranked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore at the top of the global index in the growing use of artificial intelligence, with over 50 per cent of people incorporating technology into their daily activities.

Expert Analysis and Advice

IT expert Umair Arif, while talking during the ARY News program “Bakhabar Savera,” termed the 15 per cent usage of AI in the workforce in Pakistan an alarming situation. He cited the reasons for this as a lack of infrastructure, power problems, and a lack of public awareness on the issue.



Umair Arif noted that while the job sector is definitely shrinking with the use of AI, a new industry is also emerging. He advised that those who quickly embrace and adapt to the coming changes will find artificial intelligence not as a threat, but as a supportive and enabling tool.

He cautioned that in the current scenario, if anyone stagnates, they will definitely face challenges in the job market. He suggests people adapt AI tools and learn prompt engineering to remain competitive.

Umair Arif stressed that every professional, whether a doctor, an engineer, or any other professional, must adjust and adapt to AI. He also noted that anyone, regardless of their field, can become proficient. He stated that by dedicating just two to three hours a week, a person could become familiar with AI within a year and learn to make effective use of it.

The IT expert also praised the Government of Pakistan’s policies regarding AI, but voiced his concern over the lack of necessary budget or other favorable conditions to implement them effectively.