U.S trust in Pakistan grew after May war, says Washington Times writer

Washington, DC: Retired U.S Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, who authored an article yesterday in The Washington Times titled “Trump’s Surprising Policy Turn on Pakistan: Washington’s India-First Era Has Ended”, has told ARY News that Pakistan now has an opportunity to strengthen its strategic partnership with the United States.

In an exclusive interview, Kimmitt said the foundation for America’s growing confidence in Pakistan was laid during the May conflict, and he praised former President Donald Trump for his efforts to prevent the escalation of war.

“Maintaining and improving relations is essential,” he said, noting that Trump and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir always kept key considerations in mind.

Mark Kimmitt highlighted that while U.S strategic focus is shifting toward the Pacific region, Pakistan can benefit from renewed engagement with Washington.

“I believe the Pakistan-U.S. relationship will remain durable,” he said. He added that Pakistan has shown readiness to make concessions in certain areas, while also prepared to present its own demands when necessary.

The retired general emphasized that military cooperation between the two countries has historically remained strong, even when political developments caused temporary obstacles. “All countries face challenges in intelligence-sharing, but Pakistan-U.S collaboration is expected to grow stronger and broader,” he said.

Kimmitt also noted that both nations continue to face shared concerns regarding India, reinforcing the importance of strategic dialogue. He clarified that while President Trump’s personal style influences decisions, key policies are processed through formal administrative channels.

The general’s remarks underscore a potential turning point in U.S.-Pakistan relations, with renewed opportunities for cooperation in defense, intelligence, and broader strategic engagement.