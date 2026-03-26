Congress hosts historic symposium on US-Pakistan relations

For the first time in US. congressional history, the Congressional Pakistan Caucus convened a historic policy symposium examining the past, present, and future of US-Pakistan relations. The four-hour event, held at the US Capitol, was co-chaired by Congressmen Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Jack Bergman (R-MI) with support from the Pakistani Embassy.

واشنگٹن :امریکی کانگریس میں قائم پاکستان کاکس کے زیراہتمام پہلاسمپوزیم#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/jJbBMeAPPm — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 25, 2026

Titled “U.S. and Pakistan: Past, Present, and Future,” the symposium brought together over 200 policymakers, scholars, and community leaders to discuss security, economic collaboration, and bilateral cooperation. Panels featured U.S. and Pakistani officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia S. Paul Kapur, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S. Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Natalie Baker of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad.

“At a time when our country and our world feel increasingly divided, it’s more important than ever to strengthen our relationships with key partners like Pakistan,” said Suozzi. Bergman added, “Disagreements are inevitable. What matters is how we handle them—with respect, listening with intent, and working toward common ground.”

Ambassador Sheikh emphasized Pakistan’s strategic importance, noting that U.S.-Pakistan cooperation has historically contributed to regional and global security. “The partnership is not just historically significant, it has been consequential beyond the bilateral domain, benefiting the wider world,” he said.

Dr. Paul Kapur highlighted the importance of translating goodwill into tangible benefits for both nations. “The positive developments during the Trump administration strengthened economic sectors, including minerals, paving the way for mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said.

The symposium included discussions on security, regional dynamics involving India and China, and economic opportunities. Experts stressed sustainable economic growth, police reform, counterterrorism cooperation, and increased trade and investment between the U.S. and Pakistan.

“The conference is about learning from the past, understanding where we are today, and charting a smarter, more cooperative path forward between our two countries,” Suozzi said.

Pakistani Ambassador Sheikh thanked the Congress members for their leadership and emphasized the role of the Pakistani-American community in strengthening bilateral ties. “Pakistan’s youth, educated and skilled in technology, are ready to contribute to the U.S. economy while fostering strong economic relations,” he said.

Officials and attendees agreed on the importance of holding such symposiums regularly to reinforce U.S.-Pakistan ties and address challenges collaboratively.