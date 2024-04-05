Pakistan, ANF seize 150kg drugs during joint operation

In a joint narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 150 kg of ice (drugs) in Shankani Darr coastal area near Gwadar, said ISPR in a statement.

Pakistan Navy is committed to preventing all illegal activities along the country’s maritime boundaries including the coastline, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release added.

It is the third consecutive successful operation against drugs by Pakistan Navy in the last thirty days.

Last month, Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Anti-Narcotics Force, conducted successful joint anti-narcotics operation at sea.

The operation, aimed at curbing illicit activities within the country’s maritime boundaries, resulted in the seizure of a huge quantity of narcotics.

During the operation, a total of 1500kg of illicit drugs were intercepted and confiscated.

The seized narcotics had been handed over to the authorities of the Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation and legal proceedings.