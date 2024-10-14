web analytics
Pakistan announce playing XI for second England Test

By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan on Monday announced playing XI for the second Test against England, set to begin in Multan on Tuesday, 15 October.

In a surprising move, Pakistan will go with four spinners and one fast bowler for the England series.

The only pace option in the lineup is fast-bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal.

Opening batter Kamran Ghulam returns to the playing XI, while the team also sees the inclusion of three specialist spinners — Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood, and Noman Ali.

Earlier, England cricket captain Ben Stokes was selected Monday for the second test against Pakistan in Multan after recovering from a torn hamstring.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for the Second Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

