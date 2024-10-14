Pakistan announce playing XI for second England Test

Pakistan on Monday announced playing XI for the second Test against England, set to begin in Multan on Tuesday, 15 October.

In a surprising move, Pakistan will go with four spinners and one fast bowler for the England series.

The only pace option in the lineup is fast-bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal.

Opening batter Kamran Ghulam returns to the playing XI, while the team also sees the inclusion of three specialist spinners — Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood, and Noman Ali.

Earlier, England cricket captain Ben Stokes was selected Monday for the second test against Pakistan in Multan after recovering from a torn hamstring.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for the Second Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.