Pakistan announce squad for T20 series against Bangladesh 

LAHORE: Pakistan has announced the 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, ARY News reported quoting PCB.

The Men’s National Selection Committee has named the 15-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh with Salman Ali Agha to continue to lead the side in the T20Is.

The three-match T20Is series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from 20 to 24 July at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

15-member squad for Bangladesh series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Team management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (batting Coach), Shane McDermott (fielding Coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Irtaza Komail (security manager), Dr. Wajid Ali Rafai (doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur).

In a separate development, India’s six‑match white‑ball cricket tour of Bangladesh next month was postponed to 2026, both cricket boards said Saturday.

The series, including three one-day and three T20 matches, had been due to start on August 17 in Dhaka.

Political relations between India and Bangladesh have turned frosty since a mass uprising last year in Dhaka toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have “mutually agreed to defer” the series, the statement read.

Also read: Haris Rauf ruled out of MLC 2025, doubtful for Bangladesh series

It said the decision was made “taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams”, without giving further details.

It added that Bangladesh’s BCB “looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026”, with exact fixtures to be released later.

There is deep anger in Dhaka at the fate of Hasina, who escaped a student-led uprising by helicopter in August 2024 and flew to New Delhi.