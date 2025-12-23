Pakistan announces 600 MHz telecom spectrum auction in February 2026

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Tuesday that the government plans to auction 600 MHz of telecom spectrum, with efforts underway to complete the process by the first week of February 2026.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, she said all preparatory procedures are expected to be finalized within the next four to six months.

The minister said the auction would significantly strengthen 3G and 4G services and help facilitate the rollout of 5G in the country within the next five months.

Shaza Fatima said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the recommendations of the Spectrum Advisory Committee, which will now be submitted to the federal cabinet for final approval.

She noted that Pakistan currently has access to only 274 MHz of telecom spectrum, one of the lowest allocations globally. The upcoming auction is expected to improve broadband quality and help meet the growing demand for internet services across the country.

The minister said slow internet speeds are largely due to spectrum congestion and limited availability, adding that existing services are not on par with international standards.

She emphasized the importance of continued consultations with stakeholders, including telecom operators, to ensure a smooth and effective 5G rollout.

Shaza Fatima reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the Digital Pakistan initiative under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She added that under the Connect 2030 plan—set to be inaugurated soon by the prime minister—users will be provided minimum internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps over the next five years.