Govt announces cheaper electricity for EV charging stations

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has announced cheaper electricity for charging stations of electric vehicles, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Energy Minister Awais Leghari has said that the EV charging stations’ tariff has been slashed from Rs 71.10 unit to 39.70 rupees.

Awais Leghari has said that the government is taking steps for promotion of electric vehicles.

He said the permission to install a charging will be issued within 15 days. Minister said that a charging station can also be installed in neighborhoods and streets.

The Power Division has notified concessional tariff for electric vehicles charging stations, which will get per unit electric at 39.70 rupees per unit instead of Rs 71.10 unit.

Power division has also enforced regulations for establishment of charging stations and alternate points for batteries.

“The regulations have been enforced under the National Energy Conservation Authority,” power division said in a statement.