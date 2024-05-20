Pakistan declares day of mourning over Iran’s Raisi death in helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced Pakistan would observe a “Day of Mourning” over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province, ARY News reported.

Taking to X, the prime minister said that Pakistani flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Ebrahim Raisi, his companions and in solidarity with brotherly Iran.

“Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago. They were good friends of Pakistan. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran,” the prime minister wrote on X.

Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago. They were good friends of Pakistan. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for… https://t.co/fVP26Mtiyr — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 20, 2024

President Zardari pays tribute to X

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to President Raisi’s dedicated services to the Muslim Ummah, highlighting his steadfast advocacy for the unity of Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized that the Islamic World has lost a remarkable leader who always supported Muslim cause and deeply felt the sufferings of the Muslims globally, particularly the Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend. Recalling his recent visit to Pakistan, Zardari said the Iranian president always had a special place for Pakistan and its people.

President Zardari described Ebrahim Raisi’s passing as a great loss not only for Iran but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said President Raisi will be dearly missed and fondly remembered in Iran, Pakistan, and the Islamic World for his efforts to enhance relations with regional and Islamic countries.

Raisi, 63, was elected president at the second attempt in 2021.

In April, Raisi arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan as the two Muslim neighbors sought to mend ties after unprecedented tit-for-tat military strikes earlier this year.

The Iranian president had held delegation-level meetings in the Pakistani capital as well as one-on-one discussions with Pakistan’s prime minister, president, army chief, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker.

During the visit, Raisi had also overseen the signing of eight agreements between the two countries that covered different fields, including trade, science technology, agriculture, health, culture, and judicial matters.