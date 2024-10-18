Pakistan announces formation of task forces to achieve SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has announced formation of seventeen task forces to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, ARY News reported.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said these task forces consist of experts from government, political parties, and public and private sectors to collaborate in driving progress toward the SDGs.

The Minister urged the political forces and experts from all walks of life to come together and take the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said instead of protesting in the streets, it is essential for us to sit in parliament and relevant forums to help ensure national stability.

Ahsan Iqbal said human resource development is essential for any country’s progress and without eradicating poverty and hunger sustainable national development is impossible.

The Minister said twelve out of the seventeen SDGs are directly or indirectly related to poverty eradication, education quality, gender equality, clean water and affordable energy.