Pakistan announces new policy for smuggled cars

KARACHI: In a bid to curb the misuse of authority, Pakistan Customs has introduced a new policy restricting the use of smuggled tempered cars by government officers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The policy is aimed at preventing Customs officials from utilising thousands of impounded vehicles in their custody for personal gain.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the use of smuggled tempered vehicles in the government department, cancelling No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of all the cars being used by the officials.

The Custom Intelligence Office at the provincial level is restricted to using a maximum of ten cars, officials said.

As per the new policy, the Islamabad Customs Intelligence office cannot use more than 12 vehicles, while the Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar offices are allowed to use upto10 cars.

The new policy aims to promote transparency and accountability within the government department.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) proposed new rules for the import of vehicles.

The FBR issued a draft amendment to Pakistan’s Customs Rules 2001, introducing significant changes to the temporary import rules for vehicles brought into the country by tourists.

The amendment allows tourists to keep their vehicles in Pakistan duty-free for up to three months, provided specific conditions are met, said an FBR notification issued here.

According to the FBR’s notification, tourists wishing to bring their vehicles into Pakistan must submit a declaration affirming that they will not transfer ownership of the vehicle while in the country.