Pakistan announces to launch lunar mission by 2035

BEIJING: Pakistan’s space agency, SUPARCO, has been tasked with launching a lunar mission by 2035.

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, during a meeting with Shan Zhongde, Chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority and China’s Space Agency, on Monday.

“The meeting focused on aligning cooperation in nuclear energy and space research with broader national development goals,” a news release said.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the critical role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in addressing infrastructure and energy bottlenecks in Pakistan.

He also noted that collaboration between the two countries in nuclear energy continues to grow, citing the K-2, K-3, and C-5 nuclear power plants as key examples of successful cooperation.

Addressing climate change, the minister stressed the importance of adopting alternative energy sources, acknowledging that the global impacts of climate change have pushed countries to explore new avenues for energy, food security, water, healthcare, and other sectors.

Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Ahsan Iqbal noted that Pakistan’s space program has gained significant momentum, with the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative focusing on advancing space sciences.

He mentioned Pakistan’s recent successful satellite launches with China and plans to send the country’s first astronaut to the Chinese space station in 2026. Additionally, Iqbal revealed that Pakistan’s space agency, SUPARCO, aims to launch a lunar mission by 2035.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized Pakistan’s skilled workforce and low-cost human resources, encouraging collaboration with China to enhance capabilities in various fields.

He also mentioned the establishment of a Quantum Computing Center to address emerging technological challenges and underscored the importance of strengthening research partnerships between CAEC, SUPARCO, and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for the peaceful use of technology.

The minister also spoke about a national program aimed at aligning science, technology, and engineering with Pakistan’s development objectives, with a focus on expanding opportunities for young Pakistani scientists to pursue higher education in space technology through Chinese exchange programs.

Chairman Shan Zhongde praised Iqbal’s contributions to the progress of CPEC and reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening its economic cooperation with Pakistan. He assured that China would extend full support to Pakistan’s space research efforts and emphasized the shared commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.