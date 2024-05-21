Pakistan announces to launch multi-mission communication satellite

ISLAMABAD: After the successful launch of iCube Qamar, Pakistan announced to launch multi-mission communication satellite PakSAT-MM1R on May 30 in collaboration with China, terming it a hallmark of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The announcement was made by the national space agency, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco). According to the spokesman, PakSAT-MM1R would be launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on May 30.

The spokesperson added that the multi-mission communication satellite PakSAT-MM1R is a joint effort of Suparco and the Chinese Aerospace Industry, and is designed to meet the country’s communication and connectivity needs.

According to Suparco, the satellite will be a major driver of Pakistan’s digital transformation and improve socioeconomic conditions. The launching ceremony will be telecasted live from the agency’s offices in Islamabad and Karachi.

Read More: iCube Qamar: Pakistan’s satellite sends first image from lunar orbit

iCube Qamar, Pakistan’s lunar satellite, has sent the first picture from the orbit after completing three rounds of the moon.

The iCube Qamar was launched on board China’s Chang’e-6 from Hainan, China, on May 3.

According to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), iCube Qamar entered Lunar orbit on May 8.

The satellite is equipped with two cameras, which is taking pictures of the moon from a distance of 200 kilometers.

According to the Institute of Space Technology, the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

Chang’e6 is the sixth in a series of China’s lunar exploration missions.