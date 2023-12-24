Anti-polio drive targeting over 40m children to begin on Jan 8

ISLAMABAD: Countrywide anti-polio vaccination campaign to immunise more than 40 million children under the age of five will kick off on January 8 in three phases, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, the five-day vaccination campaign is being held in three phases to save children from the crippling disease of polio.

The first phase of the anti-polio drive will begin from January 8, 2024 to 14 January, sources said and added second phase will be held from 15 January to 19 in North Waziristan, Bannu.

The third phase will be held in South Waziristan. During the drive over 40 million children will be vaccinated against poliovirus, while over 300,000 health workers will be deployed to complete the drive.

The Ministry of Health confirmed poliovirus in environmental samples of Quetta district.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, the poliovirus was found in two samples of sewage water from Quetta.

He said that the surveillance system of the polio program is very strong.

The spokesperson said that the government is ensuring effective measures to eradicate polio. He said an integrated strategy has been formulated in high-risk areas of polio.