Pakistan approves first-ever National Space Policy

ISLAMABAD: The interim cabinet on Wednesday approved Pakistan’s first-ever “National Space Policy”, under which international companies will be allowed to provide communication and coordination services to consumers, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following cabinet’s meeting, Minister of Information Technology Dr Umar Saif explained that the approved policy establishes the framework for utilizing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Communication Satellites.

“The National Space Policy allows private companies to offer services to consumers in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space program”, Dr Umar Said added.

The minister highlighted that this development signifies a crucial moment for Pakistan’s space program, as it enables enhanced communication capabilities through advanced satellite technology.

The approval of the National Space Policy is expected to facilitate improved telecommunications services, fostering advancements in connectivity and information dissemination across the country.

He mentioned that the policy had been prepared in consultation with all stakeholders over three months, ensuring a balanced approach to facilitate private companies.

The Minister said the policy will also help establish Space Regulatory regime in Pakistan as per the international standards. He said funds have also been arranged for research and development in SUPARCO.

The minister disclosed that the federal cabinet has also approved the establishment of the National Cybercrime Investigation Authority (NCIA).

This agency is dedicated to investigating cybercrime, taking over the mandate that was previously with the FIA. The gradual transition of cybercrime investigation responsibilities from the FIA to the NCIA is planned.

He said the federal cabinet approved the establishment of a Telecom Tribunal to handle cases and disputes related to telecom. The tribunal, he said, will have specialized individuals with knowledge of information, telecom, and policy.

In response to a question, the minister mentioned that the federal government had notified the right of way policy last week, and all provinces have adopted it.

Regarding the removal of the MD of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), he explained that it was due to serious complaints, including financial irregularities and misuse of powers.

The senior-most person, he said, has been given charge, and the removal followed a three-month investigation.