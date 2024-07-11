web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pakistan ‘approves’ increase in electricity tariff

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has ‘okayed’ a massive increase in the electricity tariff for commercial, agricultural and large consumers, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources. 

As per details, the federal cabinet approved increase in electricity prices for commercial, agricultural, and large consumers while retained the basic tariff for industrial consumers.

The cabinet has approved an increase of Rs8.04 in the basic price of electricity for commercial consumers. From July, the per-unit rate for commercial consumers would reach Rs77.15, the sources said.

For agricultural consumers, the basic tariff has been increased by Rs6.62 per unit. From July, the per-unit tariff for agricultural consumers will be Rs46.83. The industrial consumers’ basic tariff remains unchanged while the Power Division has informed Nepra of the federal cabinet’s decision.

Read more: Govt apprises NEPRA of relief for electricity consumers

They further say that the government has also approved an increase of Rs6.98 per unit in the electricity tariff for general services. As a result, the per unit tariff for general services would reach Rs61.03 from July onwards.

Additionally, the government has approved an increase of Rs5.51 per unit in the electricity tariff for non-protected consumers. Consequently, the per unit tariff for them would reach Rs59.96 from July.

PM announces relief of Rs50 bln

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Rs50 billion relief package for domestic electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month.

Addressing a ceremony on energy sector reforms in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would not be increasing the electricity rates for protected customers who consume up to 200 units of power for a period of three months.

Read more: Electricity tariff hike challenged in LHC

“The domestic consumers who consume up to 200 units of electricity will get a subsidy for three months — July, August, September,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced.

25 million domestic consumers which make up to 94 percent of the total domestic consumers will benefit from this package for three months of July, August and September, he said.

The prime minister said that under the package, cost of per unit electricity will be 4 to 7 rupees per unit. He said consumers of K-Electric will also be eligible for this subsidy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.