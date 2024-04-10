Pakistan armed forces extend Eidul Fitr wishes to the nation

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan armed forces have extended heartfelt Eidul Fitr greetings to the nation.

In an ISPR message, Pakistan armed forces stated that for a soldier, the true essence of Eid lies in the pride of serving on the frontlines, safeguarding our nation, away from loved ones and the festivities of Eid.

The armed forces prayed for the blessings of Allah upon the beloved homeland, ushering in peace and prosperity.

On this auspicious occasion, let us reflect upon the unwavering courage of our national heroes, serving as a beacon of inspiration for both the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation.

The ISPR said we remain eternally grateful to these brave souls and their families for their sacrifices. Let us pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan, who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, ensuring its safety and sovereignty.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were also offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.