Pakistan armed forces to showcase defence equipment tomorrow

In celebration of Independence Day and the victory in Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan Armed Forces will showcase defence equipment at Shakarparian Parade Ground which will be opened for the public on Thursday.

The equipment will be opened for public at 10am tomorrow.

The exhibition will feature various weapons, aircraft, tanks and other military equipment used during Marka-e Haq.

The display will also include artillery, rocket launchers, military vehicles and armoured carriers.

Radars that played a significant role in Marka-e-Haq will also be part of the exhibition.

On the occasion, Pakistan Air Force will perform a fly-past and para-jumping demonstration.

Separately, a special grand ceremony will be held at Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad today (Wednesday) in connection with Independence Day and victory in Marka-e-Haq.

According to sources, President Asif Ali Zardari will be chief guest on the occasion. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the heads of the three armed forces will also attend the ceremony.

A large number of national and international dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

Special cultural performances will be presented during the grand ceremony.

Parade by the three armed forces and a fly past are also part of the ceremony.

In celebration of the victory in Marka-e-Haq, the Prime Minister will also unveil Marka-e-Haq Monument during the event.

Military contingents from friendly countries Türkiye and Azerbaijan are specially participating in the Independence Day grand celebrations.