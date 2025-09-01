Pakistan, Armenia establish diplomatic ties

In a significant step toward expanding Pakistan’s global diplomatic outreach, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has formally exchanged a Joint Communiqué with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, officially establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A ceremony to this effect was held in Tianjin, China.

Marking a historic step forward, both the leaders affirmed their commitment to the principles and objectives of United Nations Charter and discussed possible avenues of cooperation including economy, education, culture, and tourism.

The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to work closely with each other at bilateral and multilateral fora, to achieve their shared objectives of peace, progress, and prosperity for the peoples of their two countries.

It may be noted that Pakistan was the only country in the world that did not recognize Armenia as a sovereign state due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

However, the breakthrough between two countries came after Azerbaijan and Armenia reached a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict as they were hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House on August 8 this year.

At what Trump called a “historic” event, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shook hands.