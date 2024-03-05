Army top brass believes democratic consolidation the way forward

RAWALPINDI: The top brass of Pakistan Army has expressed satisfaction over the smooth democratic transition of power in the Centre and provinces, believing that democratic consolidation is the way forward for the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the military’s media wing.

The resolve was expressed during the 263th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) – presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. The conference was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the army, it said.

The forum noted that the Armed Forces of Pakistan “at a great peril to their primary responsibility, provided security environment for the conduct of February 8 general elections as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process”.

However, it expressed dismay that some “vested small segments of polity and media especially social media have been maligning armed forces with unsubstantiated allegations of interference which is highly deplorable”.

“It’s unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability and public well-being, entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings”, the statement noted.

The Army top brass emphasised that due legal processes be followed with evidence and proof rather than resorting to unconstitutional and uncalled for baseless political rhetoric and emotional outbursts.

Meanwhile, the meeting also noted with satisfaction the smooth democratic transition of power in the Centre and provinces. It hoped that the post elections environment brings in desired political and economic stability resulting into peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

The meeting affirmed that military leadership was “cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and threats and it remains committed to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with support of the resilient people of Pakistan”.

The military leadership reiterated to continue providing full support to the government in combating security threats and uplifting the socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in curbing all illegal activities including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of One Document Regime and respectable & safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

May 9 and fake news

Expressing support to newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the army brass stated that planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of May 9 events would “certainly be brought to justice under the relevant provisions of the law and Constitution”.

“In this regard, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation are absolutely futile and only part of an organised campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place,” read the statement.

The meeting noted with concern organised misinformation and fake news being spread by certain nefarious elements to sow despondency and divisions within the society, and urged the proud people of Pakistan to remain positive and united and wholeheartedly participate in the progress and development of the country.

The participants affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way; in our journey towards enduring stability, prosperity and security.

COAS Asim Munir stressed on field commanders to continue maintaining high standards of professionalism, operational preparedness and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.