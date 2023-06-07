Irrefutable evidence present against May 9 attackers, instigators : Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: The top brass of the Pakistan Army on Wednesday vowed to “tighten noose of law” around “planners and masterminds who mounted a hate-ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and state institutions”, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the consensus came during the 81st Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The conference was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir with Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army in attendance.

The meeting was briefed on prevalent environment, challenges to internal and external security, and the operational preparedness of the army in response to the evolving traditional and non-traditional threats.

The forum was also briefed on the structural changes and niche technologies being incorporated to enhance operational preparedness besides up-gradation of essential logistic infrastructure corresponding to emerging security imperatives.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Asim Munir reiterated that Pakistan Army will remain “committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the country.

“People of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the Armed Forces is and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of 25th May were a clear manifestation of same”, the army chief noted.

“Hostile forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs will continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation,” COAS asserted.

The forum concluded that “unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign Armed Forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests”.

The statement noted that the forum condemned the May 9 incidents and in the strictest sense reiterated their “first resolve that desecrators Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan”.

“In this regard, efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage human rights violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences.

“It has been further stressed that, while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country,” the ISPR said.

Furthermore, the conference resolved that endeavours by any quarter to “create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill-design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands”.

The statement added that the COAS also stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of their formations.

COAS Munir also commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing and high state of morale of their soldiers who remain the foundation of Army’s operational readiness, the ISPR said.

“The forum concluded by affirming resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan,” the statement added.

During the meeting, the participants paid tribute to the “supreme sacrifices” of the martyrs including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and from civil society. It also offered Fateha for the martyrs.

“The state of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always keep Shuhadas (martyrs) and their families in highest esteem and will continue to honor them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity,” the forum was quoted by the ISPR.