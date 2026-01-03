Pak Army captain, two others embrace martyrdom in Burzil Pass snow slide

RAWALPINDI: At least three soldiers of the Pakistan Army, including a captain, were martyred when an avalanche struck at Burzil Pass, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the Pakistan Army media wing, on night 2/3 January 2026, a Snow Clearance Operation was conducted, using heavy machinery to open Burzil Pass to facilitate operational movement of own forces in the area.

The snow clearance operation was led by Captain Asmad (age, 28 years and resident of Lahore). At around 2 AM on 03 January 26, while subject operation was ongoing, a snow slide triggered, resultantly Captain Asmad along with two soldiers and civilian machine operator (PWD) got entrapped.

After intensive efforts, all four individuals were rescued from snow, however, condition of Captain Asmad, Sepoy Rizwan (age 32 years, resident of Attock) and Machine Operator Essa (resident of Astore) deteriorated and all three individuals embraced Shahadat.

These individuals rendered ultimate sacrifice by leading a challenging operation, in extreme weather conditions, to facilitate operational movement of forces. Their sacrifice and devotion to duty is testimony to the fact that all ranks of Pakistan Armed forces are determined to defend the motherland and will not hesitate to lay down their lives in the line of duty and devotion to cause.

Pakistan Army Major Martyred During Bajaur IBO

Earlier, an officer of the Pakistan Army was martyred as security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khar area of Bajaur district, killing five Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij militants, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Pakistan Army Media Wing, on 29 December 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Khar, Bajaur District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij.

During the conduct of the operation, due to effective engagement by own troops, five Indian sponsored khwarij were gunned down.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Adeel Zaman (age: 36 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan District), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.