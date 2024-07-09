Captain martyred, two terrorists killed in gun fight in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed in a gun fight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to military’s media wing, an exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists on 9 July 2024 in North Waziristan district.

“During the fierce engagement, the Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which two terrorists were gunned down,” the ISPR said.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad, 24, resident of Rawalpindi District, embraced martyrdom.

Meanwhile, the military’s media wing said that sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier in June, 12 Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, embraced martyrdom in two separate incidents in Lakki Marwat and Kurram.

On June 9, seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in Lakki Marwat.

Later on June 26, five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit a security forces’ vehicle in Kurram district.