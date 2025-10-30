Field Marshal rallies tribal elders in Peshawar, calls for united front against militancy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visited Peshawar, where he held detailed discussions with tribal elders and received briefings on the region’s security and operational preparedness, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the military media wing, during the visit, the COAS had an interactive session with Jirga of tribal elders in Peshawar. Later on, Pakistan Army Chief was given a comprehensive briefing at Headquarters 11 Corps on the prevailing security environment, operational preparedness and ongoing counter terrorism efforts to maintain peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.

Addressing the Jirga, the COAS Asim Munir appreciated the steadfast and unconditional support rendered by the tribal people to the security forces during the recent standoff between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban. He paid rich tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the brave people of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa in war against terrorism. Tribal elders reiterated their full support to the Armed Forces against terrorism and also against Afghan Taliban.

The COAS emphasized that Pakistan seeks peace with all neighbours including Afghanistan, but will not allow cross-border terrorism to be perpetrated from Afghan soil against Pakistan. He highlighted that despite continuation of cross border terrorism from Afghanistan, Pakistan, over the last few years has exercised patience and extended multiple diplomatic and economic overtures to Afghanistan, aimed at improving Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

However, instead of acting decisively against Indian sponsored terror proxies Fitna Al Khwarij and Fitna Al Hindustan, Afghan Taliban Regime has been providing all possible assistance to these groups. Pakistan Army Chief assured the Tribal elders that Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be cleansed of the terrorists and their abettors.

The Tribal elders appreciated the candid discourse by the COAS Asim Munir and expressed their unwavering commitment for peace in Pakistan and highlighted that FAK’s twisted ideology had no acceptance among the tribes of KPK.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.