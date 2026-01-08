CDF reaffirms strong defence ties with Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan called on Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at GHQ Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military cooperation were discussed. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening professional collaboration, training exchanges and defence ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their contributions towards regional peace and stability. The COAS & CDF reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering enduring defence relations with Bangladesh.

The meeting concluded reflecting the longstanding and strong bonds between the two brotherly countries.

Saudi Arabia confers highest honour on Pakistan Army Chief

Earlier, Chief of Defense Force (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during his official visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the two sides held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security developments, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges.

The interaction reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Under a Royal Decree issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class — the Kingdom’s highest national honour — was conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The award recognises his distinguished military service and leadership, as well as his pivotal role in strengthening defence cooperation, strategic coordination and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It also reflects his contributions toward regional peace and stability, including sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and security initiatives.

The Saudi leadership expressed appreciation for Field Marshal Asim Munir’s professionalism and strategic vision, noting his commitment to further deepening the longstanding brotherly ties between the two countries.

Field Marshal Asim Munir conveyed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a symbol of the enduring bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, stability and prosperity of the Kingdom.