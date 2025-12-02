Pakistan, Turkiye agree to expand strategic energy cooperation at GHQ meeting

RAWALPINDI: Turkiye’s Minister of Energy, Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), where he met Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military media wing, Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, with a particular focus on expanding Pak–Turkiye cooperation in the energy sector, strengthening bilateral ties, and exploring avenues for strategic collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing partnership in areas of shared objectives and regional stability.

The COAS highlighted the deep-rooted and historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, expressing appreciation for Turkiye’s steadfast support to Pakistan at various international forums. Minister Bayraktar conveyed Turkiye’s desire to deepen cooperation across the energy domain and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts toward regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Army Chief Syed Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, asserting the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism.

He was talking to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, who called on him at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, regional security issues, and the importance of strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran. During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the evolving geopolitical situation.

In his remarks, Ali Larijani acknowledged Pakistan’s vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region and expressed his commitment to furthering Iran-Pakistan ties.

He underlined the significance of dialogue and partnership between the two nations to tackle regional challenges and ensure long-term stability.

The Iranian official arrived in Islamabad on Monday night for an official visit.