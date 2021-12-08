Pakistan Army condoles over death of Indian CDC Bipin Rawat, others

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has expressed condolence over the death of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a helicopter crash, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a message from its Twitter handle, the ISPR stated that Chairman Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences on the tragic death of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India.

General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India



A military helicopter carrying Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in southern India on Wednesday, killing at least 13 people.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” the Indian Air Force announced on Twitter.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force announced on Twitter.



Around noon, an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter with a crew of four members carrying the CDS and nine other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” the statement said.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today, according to IAF.

The IAF further said that it had been ascertained that Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board had died in the accident.

Around 14 people were on board the chopper that was flying from Delhi to Sulur, according to Indian media reports.

