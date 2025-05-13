Pakistan army fulfils wish of terminally ill child in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Army fulfilled the heartfelt wish of young Usman Aqeel, a Karachi resident suffering from a life-threatening illness, calciphylaxis, by inviting him to spend a day as an officer at the Corps Headquarters, ARY News reported.

Usman Aqeel is battling calciphylaxis, a rare and severe medical condition. The brave young boy had expressed a desire to serve as an officer in the Pakistan Army for a day.

Responding to his wish, Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Owais Dastgir warmly welcomed Usman to the headquarters.

During his visit, the Corps Commander praised the Usman Aqeel’s spirit and honoured him for his bravery.

Usman’s mother had the proud moment of placing captain’s ranks on his shoulders, symbolically appointing him as an officer for the day.

Usman Aqeel was also given the opportunity to fire various weapons used by the Pakistan Army and was briefed on military training and operational procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman said, “Today, my dream of joining the Pakistan Army has come true. I am grateful to the Corps Commander Karachi for granting me this chance.”

Usman added, “The way our army defeated India is unmatched. Every child in Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave soldiers and is always ready to face any enemy.”

This heartwarming gesture by the Pakistan Army highlights their commitment to bringing hope and joy to the lives of young citizens battling adversity.

Calciphylaxis is a rare and serious disease that causes painful skin wounds. It happens when calcium builds up in tiny blood vessels in the skin and the layer of fat under the skin. This blocks blood flow, which can cause the skin to break down and die.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army had dedicated the launch of its Al-Fateh ballistic missile, used during Operation “Bunyan-al-Marsoos” (Iron Wall), to honour the sacrifices of innocent Pakistani children martyred in an Indian strike.