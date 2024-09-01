Pakistan Army officer, relatives safely, unconditionally return home: ISPR

Lieutenant Colonel of Pakistan Army and his relatives who were kidnapped earlier this week from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan have been released, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Service Public Relations.

“Safe and unconditional release of Lt Col Khalid Ameer and three of his other relatives have been secured due to the role played by tribal elders and local notables,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

“All the abductees have safely returned home,” the military’s media wing said.

The officer and his two brothers were kidnapped from a mosque in their hometown, Mohalla Khadr Khel, while receiving condolences for their father’s recent death.