Pakistan Army opened snow-clad Burzil Pass for traffic

ISLAMABAD: As part of the unmatched national service, Pakistan Army opened the snow-clad Burzil Pass for traffic after many strides by the troops in biting cold weather.

Be it natural calamities or emergencies, the armed forces are the first in the field whenever the nation is in need. The opening of the snow-covered Burzil Pass by the Pakistan Army is a link in this chain, it was reported on Sunday.

Burzil Pass is located at 178 km from Gilgit. It is an important checkpoint for both the Pakistan Army and the people. The height of this place is 13,808 feet above sea level which is covered with snow from October to April.

This is the only route available for the area’s 61 villages and population of 15,000 people whereas 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles pass through Burzil Pass every year.

This year, the pass was closed for January and February while the Pakistan Army soldiers worked tirelessly day and night in the cold weather of -30 degrees Celsius to open this pass.

The residents of the area thanked the Pakistan Army for putting so much effort into opening the pass.

