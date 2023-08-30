Pakistan Army organizes free medical camps across Sindh

Pakistan Army organized free medical camps in remote areas of Sindh, where a team of qualified army doctors conducted comprehensive medical examinations for the general public, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the armed forces actively engaged in initiatives aimed at the welfare and well-being of the citizens of Pakistan.

In different regions of Sindh, Pakistan Army established medical camps, which saw a significant turnout of local residents.

During these camps, patients received thorough medical check-ups, consultations, and access to essential medications.

The medical camps provided state-of-the-art diagnostic services, including ECG, ultrasound, and various medical tests, in addition to the free medical consultations.

The local population expressed their gratitude for the Pakistan Army’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for the well-being of their communities.

Furthermore, the residents conveyed their hope that similar noble endeavors would be undertaken in the future.

The people appreciated the actions of the Pakistan Army and reiterated their determination to fully cooperate with the armed forces.