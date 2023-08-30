31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan Army organizes free medical camps across Sindh

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Army organized free medical camps in remote areas of Sindh, where a team of qualified army doctors conducted comprehensive medical examinations for the general public, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the armed forces actively engaged in initiatives aimed at the welfare and well-being of the citizens of Pakistan.

In different regions of Sindh, Pakistan Army established medical camps, which saw a significant turnout of local residents.

During these camps, patients received thorough medical check-ups, consultations, and access to essential medications.

The medical camps provided state-of-the-art diagnostic services, including ECG, ultrasound, and various medical tests, in addition to the free medical consultations.

The local population expressed their gratitude for the Pakistan Army’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for the well-being of their communities.

Furthermore, the residents conveyed their hope that similar noble endeavors would be undertaken in the future.

The people appreciated the actions of the Pakistan Army and reiterated their determination to fully cooperate with the armed forces.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.