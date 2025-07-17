Pakistan army rescues flood-hit people via helicopter in Jhelum

JHELUM (July 17, 2025): Pakistan Army on Thursday rescued more than 20 people with the help of a helicopter in flood-hit areas of Jhelum, Punjab.

Pakistan Army is carrying out relief and rescue activities in parts of Punjab after heavy rain.

According to local residents, dozens of people still remain stranded in floodwaters.

Pakistan army personnel are distributing life support jackets to the affected individuals from helicopters as part of ongoing relief operations in the Darapur area.

Relief efforts continue by air as floodwaters inundate various villages. In the areas of Nikka Khlaspur and Rajaroad, dozens of livestock have reportedly been swept away by the rising waters.

At least 63 people died in rain-related incidents in Punjab during the last 36 hours downpour bringing life to standstill in the province.

At least three people died as rooftop of a house collapsed in Akbari Gate of Lahore, while a mother and daughter died in similar incident at Iqbal Colony of Faisalabad.

Heavy rainfall brought electric poles and wires down to the railway track in Chiniot causing suspension of railway traffic.

Islamabad/Rawalpindi

Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and adjoining areas received heavy rainfall as Rawalpindi lashed by record 220 millimeters down pour.

Meanwhile, Chakwal and the vicinity experienced cloudburst with 425mm rainfall in brief span caused flooding in various areas.