Pakistan Army gives firm response to Afghan Taliban aggression at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army forces effectively responded to unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban elements at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near Chaman, as Islamabad reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing Istanbul peace talks despite the incident, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the firing took place in the border village of Killi Mazal, where Afghan Taliban fighters allegedly used civilians as human shields while opening fire at Pakistani border posts. The Pakistani forces gave a “befitting and professional” response, forcing the attackers to retreat.

Footage circulating on social media purportedly shows Taliban fighters fleeing from the area, while local voices in the video can be heard criticizing the Taliban for “initiating aggression and begging for a ceasefire once the Pakistan Army responds.”

Following the exchange, Afghan officials reportedly requested an immediate ceasefire, claiming that the firing occurred “by mistake.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting later confirmed the ceasefire violation by elements from across the border. “Some individuals from the Afghan side opened fire at Pakistani posts near Chaman. The forces responded promptly and responsibly,” the statement said.

We strongly reject claims circulated by the Afghan side regarding today’s incident at the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman. Firing was initiated from the Afghan side, to which our security forces responded immediately in a measured and responsible manner. — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) November 6, 2025



Rejecting the Afghan Taliban regime’s claims, the ministry clarified that the firing originated from Afghan territory and that Pakistan’s forces exercised restraint and professionalism in their response, quickly bringing the situation under control.

The situation was brought under control due to responsible action by Pakistani forces and the ceasefire remains intact. Pakistan remains committed to ongoing dialogue and expects reciprocity from Afghan authorities. — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) November 6, 2025



“The ceasefire along the border remains intact,” the statement added, emphasizing that Pakistan remains fully committed to the Istanbul dialogue process and expects mutual cooperation from the Afghan authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.

Pakistan Afghan Taliban Hold Third Round of Talks

Earlier, Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban resumed peace talks in Istanbul, marking the third round of negotiations after previous discussions failed to secure a lasting truce.

The talks are being held under the joint mediation of Turkiye and Qatar. According to sources, the Pakistani delegation comprises senior military officials and representatives from the civil bureaucracy.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated last month when the Afghan Taliban launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani positions along the border during the night of October 11–12, 2025.

Both sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Doha on October 19, but a second round of talks in Istanbul last week ended without progress toward a long-term peace deal.

The deadlock stemmed from the Afghan Taliban’s reluctance to act against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating inside Afghanistan.

“We hope that wisdom prevails and peace is restored in the region,” Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters on Wednesday.

He said Islamabad is pursuing a “one-point agenda” of convincing Afghanistan to rein in militants attacking Pakistani forces across their shared border, allegedly with the Taliban’s knowledge.

According to two government sources cited by Reuters, Lt Gen Asim Malik, Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is leading the Pakistani delegation.

The Afghan delegation is being led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, the Taliban’s intelligence chief, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told state broadcaster RTA.