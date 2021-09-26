Pakistan Army’s soldier embraces martyrdom in Machh attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two others sustained injuries in a terror attack at the security forces’ check-post in Balochistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, terrorists attacked a security check-post in Machh area of Balochistan, resulting in a gunfight between the attackers and the security personnel.

During an exchange of fire, a soldier identified as Irfan embraced martyrdom, the army’s media wing said adding that two personnel also sustained injuries in the attack.

The military said that Pakistan Army is committed to repelling such cowardly attacks and would not let terrorists sabotage peace restored after huge sacrifices.

On August 22, a vehicle of security forces on Sunday hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Gichik area of Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s Captain Kashif.

According to details released by the ISPR, a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of Captain Kashif.

Two soldiers also sustained injuries in the attack and have been evacuated to a medical facility in Khuzdar, the army’s media wing said.