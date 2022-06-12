Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom in NW gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan district of the KP province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and troops in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz, aged 25 years and a resident of Kotli Sattian, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom, the military’s media wing said.

The army said that the area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

صدر مملکت کی شہید کے اہل خانہ کیلئے صبر جمیل کی دعا قوم دہشت گردی کے خلاف جنگ میں متحد ہے، صدر مملکت دہشت گری کے ناسور کے مکمل خاتمے تک اس کے خلاف جنگ جاری رہی گی، صدر مملکت — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 12, 2022

Recently, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The ISPR spokesperson said in a statement, that security forces conducted Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in Hassan Khel North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the statement reads.

