Pakistan Army soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

A military post in Kanniguram area “observed and engaged move of terrorists” on the night between August 17 and 18, it said.

During an intense exchange of fire, the military’s media wing said, one of the terrorists was killed while Naib Subedar Sonay Zai, 42, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, got critically injured and later embraced martyrdom.

Subsequently, a search operation was launched in the area to look for terrorists.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR reiterated.