Pakistan Army successfully rescues foreign mountaineers

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army successfully conducted a rescue operation using a helicopter to save foreign mountaineers from the Netherlands, Singapore, and Ecuador.

The mountaineers were rescued due to health issues during their expedition. They expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for saving their lives through the timely rescue operation.

The mountaineers were attempting to climb K2 when they faced bad weather conditions, leading to health complications. The Pakistan Army took swift action and rescued them and provided received medical aid.

“We are grateful to the Pakistan Army for their timely intervention,” said one of the rescued mountaineers.

