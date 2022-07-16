Pakistan Army to act as QRF during Punjab by-polls: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops will act as Quick Response Force during the forthcoming Punjab by-polls in 20 constituencies, ARY News quoted military’s media wing Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan army troops carried out reconnaissance of most sensitive locations in respective areas as third-tier responders to any law and order situation in line with directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during Punjab by-polls.

It added that the army troops will perform only Quick Reaction Force (QRF) duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling.

ECP control rooms

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up special control rooms at central and provincial levels to monitor the by-polls in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, the control rooms will continue working till compilation of polling results.

Returning Officers, relevant Deputy Commissioners, representatives of police, Rangers and Pakistan Army will be present in the control rooms to deal with any emergency.

The Control Rooms will promptly resolve election-related complaints which could be registered in central control room in Islamabad through helpline numbers: 051-9210837; 051-9204403; 051-9204402; and 051-9210838.

“The complaint can also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email; [email protected],” the ECP shared.

Provincial control room, Lahore could be contacted at landline telephone 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and email [email protected]

