Pakistan Army to 'assist' Islamabad police in training, capacity building

The federal government has ‘decided’ to seek the assistance of the Pakistan Army to enhance the capacity of the Islamabad police, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, the training division of the Islamabad police will be placed under the supervision of the Pakistan Army. A formal request has been sent to the army for the provision of training officers, the sources said.

The request includes the deployment of two army majors and sixteen SSG commandos to support the training programme. Army officers will also be assigned to vacant positions within the Federal Police.

Furthermore, ten SSG commandos will be posted at the National Police Academy, while others will train ASPs undergoing courses, aiming to strengthen operational skills and overall effectiveness.