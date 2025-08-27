Pakistan Army troops requisitioned in Punjab for flood relief activities as India releases water

LAHORE: In view of the potential flood threat following the release of water by India, the Pakistan Army has been called in to assist the civil administration in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the water level is rising in Pakistan rivers as India opened all gates of the dam on the River Ravi.

The move has created a flood-like situation in Punjab’s rivers, prompting the provincial government to deploy army units in seven districts.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said the provincial government has taken an urgent decision to seek military assistance for immediate relief operations in seven districts of Punjab including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narrowal, Faisalabad, Okara and Sargodha.

The spokesperson added that the district administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and police are already active on the ground.

The interior ministry has been officially approached to facilitate the deployment of the armed forces.

Read more: High flood in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej expected in 48 hours

He stated that the number of troops will be finalized in consultation with the district administrations, while Army Aviation and other resources will also be provided for flood-hit areas. Punjab government institutions are monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

The Home Department spokesperson assured that every possible measure is being taken to safeguard lives and property.

The NDMA had already issued an alert regarding rising water levels and potential flooding in the River Sutlej.

Authorities have launched large-scale evacuation operations in areas near the Sutlej. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Army engineers are actively engaged in relief operations to manage the situation, the authority said in a handout.