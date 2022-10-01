Pakistan Army’s soldier serving in UN Congo mission martyred: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on UN Peace Keeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, on Friday six armed assailants from Bunyamalange Armed Group approached Permanent Operation Base (POB) Minibwe, Congo in disguise to surrender their weapons as part of UN initiative.

It said that Havildar Babar Siddique was performing the duties of Guard Commander at entry point for registering proclaimed surrenders.

Havaldar Babar Siddique embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during UNPKO @ DRC on 30

September, 2022. Since our journey with UN which started in 1960, 171 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN Missions for international peace and security.



“The assailant leading the group suddenly started discriminate firing on check post resulting in a serious injury to Havaldar Babar who received a gunshot on his head,” the military’s media wing said, adding that Pakistan Army troops responded immediately and Babar was evacuated to nearest Pakistan Army medical Aid Post but he could not survive.

The martyred cop, a resident of Shakargarh, was survived by a wife, a son and a daughter.

The ISPR said that Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN Peacekeeping missions.

It said that so far 171 Pakistan peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN missions for international peace and security.

