FIA nabs man for anti-state social media posts amid India-Pakistan tensions

ISLAMABAD: A suspect accused of defaming national institutions on social media during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India has been arrested, ARY News reported.

According to reports, The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) apprehended the suspect, identified as Nazir, for spreading propaganda online against state institutions.

As per the agency’s spokesperson, Nazir is a resident of Jhelum and was allegedly involved in circulating anti-institution content during the period of increased cross-border tension.

An FIA spokesperson stated that the NCCIA has so far identified at least 500 social media accounts involved in similar propaganda activities.

Earlier, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team had issued a public advisory in light of the escalating Pakistan-India situation.

Citizens were urged to avoid sharing any information or images that could aid hostile entities and to think carefully before posting anything on social media.

The advisory also warned against spreading unverified information and advised the public to refrain from opening suspicious emails or links.

In emergencies, people were encouraged to rely solely on official government sources for accurate information.

Read More: PTA blocks multiple YouTube channels, websites over anti-state propaganda

Earlier, PTA took significant action against the spread of anti-Pakistan propaganda by blocking 16 YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites.

According to PTA, this move was made in response to content that was aimed at spreading misleading and harmful narratives against the country.

PTA stated that this decision was taken in the interest of national security and the protection of Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

The blocked content from YouTube and websites were found to contain harmful and deceptive narratives designed to affect public opinion and harm national unity.

“The objective of this content was to influence public opinion negatively and damage national cohesion,” said PTA in an official statement.

The authority stressed that these measures are necessary to ensure the safety and integrity of Pakistan’s digital environment and to prevent the spread of divisive content.