Pakistan sentences three convicted of spying for India’s RAW

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Monday sentenced three individuals on charges of spying for India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), security sources said.

The suspects belong to Narowal and Bahawalpur cities of Punjab and Neelum district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to sources, their arrests were made during an effective operation by security agencies, which remain actively engaged in countering both internal and external threats.

Sources said the accused were lured into espionage activities through “honey trap” tactics.

During interrogation, they confessed that they had been approached via specific social media platforms, where they were enticed by women and monetary incentives to share sensitive information.

Investigators revealed that payments were transferred to the suspects through Easypaisa, cryptocurrency wallets, and bank accounts.

The arrested individuals also admitted to being in continuous contact with women linked to India’s intelligence agency RAW through social media.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused under the Official Secrets Act. Following legal proceedings, they have been handed sentences, sources added.

Security analysts stated that India is using such tactics to exploit innocent citizens through financial inducements and honey-trapping for malicious purposes.

They further noted that similar cases in the past have exposed India’s attempts to gain access to sensitive information through covert means.

They further noted that, in the past as well, evidence has surfaced of serving Indian officials being involved in espionage activities and attempts to access sensitive information in Pakistan.

Experts have urged the public to exercise caution while using social media and to remain vigilant against such methods employed by hostile intelligence agencies.