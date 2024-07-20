Interpol arrests wanted suspects from Dubai

BHAKKAR: Interpol has arrested a wanted suspect wanted by the Bhakkar Police in a robbery case, from Dubai, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to DPO Abdullah, the accused – Saddam Hussain – fled to Dubai following a robbery incident.

The arrest was carried out by Interpol on the instructions of IG Punjab. Hussain is now in custody and will face charges for his involvement in the crime.

Earlier this month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol arrested wanted criminals from Oman.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested individual, Qazim Ali, was wanted by the Punjab Police in various cases.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the accused was involved in a murder case and fled abroad in 2022.

The arrested suspect was brought back to Karachi and later handed over to Punjab police.