Pakistan asks citizens to avoid traveling to Iran amid regional tensions

The Government of Pakistan has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran for a limited period in light of recent Israeli attacks.

In its advisory issued for Pakistani citizens, the government of Pakistan said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains fully committed to the protection of its citizens.

In line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, necessary measures have already been initiated for the safe return of Pakistani nationals currently present in Iran.

On the other hand, diplomatic sources claimed that thousands of Pakistani religious tourists and pilgrims were stranded in Iran and Iraq.

A Pakistani traveller said the only available emergency number of Pakistani embassy in Tehran was closed.

Whereas, the sources said the Pakistani ambassador to Iran was in Pakistan on leaves.

Moreover, the traveller said nobody was receiving the call on Pakistani embassy’s emergency numbers in Iraq as well.

Tensions between Iran and Israel are running high as both the nations are carrying out deadly strikes on each other.

It all started when Israel attacked Iran military installations, nuclear sites and civilians on Friday.

Israeli authorities have confirmed that at least ten people were killed, over 200 injured, and 35 remain missing following a large-scale Iranian retaliation strike on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The strikes, which Iran says were in retaliation for earlier Israeli actions, targeted both military and strategic locations, causing significant damage and chaos.