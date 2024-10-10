Pakistan asks foreign diplomats to restrict their movement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked foreign diplomats to restrict their movement during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The ministry in a letter informed the diplomats that the SCO summit will kick off in Islamabad from 15 October till 16 October.

The letter urged foreign diplomats to restrict their movement to red zone and diplomatic enclave and follow the traffic plan issued by the traffic police during the SCO summit.

The SCO meeting is scheduled to take place on October 15, and 16 in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming SCO summit was appr­oved on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

Additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC and Punjab police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the guests, said Naqvi.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.