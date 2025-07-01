Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency

Pakistan has assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the current month.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan. The spokesperson in his statement said Pakistan has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy.

He said Pakistan brings to the UNSC an objective, principled and balanced perspective shaped by its foreign policy, past experience at the Council and its long-standing contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security including through UN peacekeeping and peace-building efforts.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has pursued a transparent, balanced and consultative approach in preparing the Council’s Programme of Work for July.

He said Pakistan is mindful of the multiple, interlocking challenges to international peace and security across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and other regions.

He said the immense human cost of these crises demands a Security Council that is responsive, credible and effective.

Earlier, in a post on his X handle, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan took on the UNSC chair responsibility with humility, conviction and profound commitment.

He said our presidency comes at a time of escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises across the world. He said Pakistan will strive to steer the Security Council towards responsive and effective action grounded in dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful dispute resolution.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan looks forward to working with all UN members to pursue inclusive, balanced, and action-oriented outcomes.