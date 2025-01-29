PM Sharif assures foreign investors of business-friendly environment in Pakistan

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the Pakistan government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating foreign investors by ensuring business-friendly environment.

Talking to an international investors’ delegation, led by leading investor from the US Gentry Beach, in Islamabad, he highlighted Pakistan’s strategic geographical location, a skilled and youthful workforce, and a rapidly expanding consumer market.

He underscored the country’s unique appeal as a global investment destination.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for the delegation’s keen interest in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

Gentry Beach commended Pakistan’s immense economic potential and conveyed his delegation’s enthusiasm to explore diverse investment opportunities across key sectors, including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges to improve business environment

He acknowledged the government’s pro-investment policies and expressed confidence in the nation’s future growth trajectory.

It is to be noted that a high-level delegation of US investors landed in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The arrival of the investment delegation right after the new US Administration took office is of great importance. Gentry Beach had paid rich tribute to Pakistan during an event at Mar-a-Lago after the US presidential elections.

In his remarks at the event, he acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Gentry Beach urged President Donald Trump to further strengthen the US-Pakistan relations.