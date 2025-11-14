Pakistan athletes shine at Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistan athletes delivered commendable performances in the ongoing 16th World Bodybuilding Championship (WBPF), taking place in Indonesia.

Ijaz Khan, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a gold medal winner at the Asian Championship, claimed a bronze medal in the 95kg Bodybuilding category.

Arsalan Baig, hailing from Sialkot, Punjab, secured a silver in the Men’s Physique category.

The performances highlighted Pakistan’s rising presence in global bodybuilding competitions and marked another proud moment for the nation.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Pham Van Mach secured the first gold medal for Vietnam in the men’s 55kg weight category.

The bodybuilder hailing from Vietnam outperformed several strong opponents, especially India’s top contenders Muru Ramamurthy and Shiv Choram Sundi, to secure the medal.

For the unversed, the championship has attracted the participation of hundreds of competitors from around the world. The event will last till November 16